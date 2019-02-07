This nearly-new Littlehampton house is open to offers in excess of £240,000

Take a peek at this wonderful, nearly new, two bedroom, semi-detached house, perfectly placed on the Lyminster side of Littlehampton.

The property, in Moore Grove, is close enough to the shops and schools to suit a young family, and is less than a ten-minute drive from the heart of Arundel.

The stylish living starts with a bright entrance hall and a hidden downstairs cloakroom.

Walk on through to a beautiful, neutrally decorated living room, with built-in storage, stylish shelving and an understairs cupboard.

This then follows on to an open-plan kitchen and dining room modernly decorated with creams and greys.

The stunning fitted kitchen with integrated appliances also has double doors which open out onto a large decking area, perfect for entertaining family and friends.

To the first floor is a large master bedroom with a fitted cupboard which still boasts additional space for wardrobes or a dressing table.

The second bedroom, overlooking the south-facing garden, is currently set up as an office with a guest bed, however there is ample space for this to be a second double bedroom for your guests to enjoy with a sumptuous en-suite shower room.

The fully landscaped garden has a large decked area leading onto a cosy patio are.

Railway sleepers have been used to create raised garden beds and a patio pathway leads to the end of the garden with additional space for seating.

At the back of the garden there is also a small garden shed and the centre of the garden is laid to lawn.

Price offers in excess of £240,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com