This is why the air ambulance landed on Littlehampton seafront

The air ambulance landed on Littlehampton seafront yesterday (November 17) as part of an emergency response to an incident.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to a medical incident at a private address in Rustington yesterday morning.

The air ambulance landed on East Green in Littlehampton. Picture: David Holmes

At 12.10pm, paramedics called for the air ambulance to assist them, and it landed at the nearest possible site, leaving the area just before 1pm.

There were eyewitness reports of the air ambulance landing on East Green in Littlehampton, with an ambulance spotted nearby.

As the incident happened at a private address, the ambulance service would not comment on what happened, a spokesman said.