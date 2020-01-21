This is why a huge cloud dominated the skies of West Sussex

Readers have shared their photographs of an unusual cloud formation that covered areas of West Sussex on Monday morning.

The cloud is believed to be a stratocumulus, which consists of large, rounded masses of stratus that form groups, lines or waves. These clouds are formed in the lowest two kilometres of the atmosphere.

Diana Adams took this photo of the cloud seen over Arundel Wetlands

According to information from the Met Office, these type of cloud formations are often an indicator of a change in the weather and are usually present near a warm, cold or occluded front.

Monday saw a very cold and frosty morning, which could be the cause of the unusual formation. Cindy Duffield snapped a picture of the clouds out at West Wittering Beach while Diana Adams sent in her photo of the fantastic sky at Arundel Wetlands