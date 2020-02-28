This is how much the EU has spent funding projects in Adur and Worthing

Schools and businesses in Adur and Worthing have received thousands of pounds in EU funding in the last two decades, new analysis has revealed.

Data compiled by pressure group MyEU revealed that 36 projects in East Worthing and Shoreham benefited from at least £9,967,545 in funding between 1992 and 2020.

Of this, a total of £9,737,131 went to Ricardo alone, towards programmes including a project to improve diesel efficiency with particulates and emission reduction.

A total of 38 projects benefited from a share of EU funding in Worthing West.

Davison High School in Worthing received £1,732 towards a scheme to increase cultural awareness and language skills, while Chatsmore Catholic School in Worthing received £3,463 towards a project to improve the attainment of young people through improving and extending the teaching of Spanish.

The Shoreham charity Esteem was one of nine organisations to receive £103,573 for a project, which started in 2015, to train, mentor and develop the entrepreneurship skills of women entrepreneurs.

The Chatsworth Hotel in Worthing benefited from seven projects, including a scheme for internships the hotel or gastronomy sector abroad.

The Greater Brighton Metropolitan College in Worthing benefited from 19 projects which were funded by the EU, including a £21,719 project for hairdressing students which involved studying in Norway.

A project to support the newly arrived refugees and migrants in Worthing also received a share of EU funding.

While it is accepted the UK paid more into the EU than it got back in funding, many communities or projects which benefited from EU grants may be wondering what the future holds for them.

Hope Thomas and John Lees-Miller from MyEU said: “We found that EU had dozens of programmes that funded job creation, rural development, research, the arts and opportunities for young people in the UK.

“We, and a lot of people spoke to, didn’t know about all this local money being invested by the EU.

“Now that we have left, the UK government will have to step up to create new programmes to replace this funding.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to levelling up our regions and creating a UK Shared Prosperity Fund which binds together the whole of the UK, tackling inequality and deprivation in each of our four nations.

“We continue to work closely with interested parties across the UK as we develop this fund.”

