This four bedroom Shoreham Beach house is close to the seafront

This detached four bedroom house is situated close to the seafront on Shoreham Beach.

The property, in Beach Green, is also within easy reach of the Adur Ferry Bridge which provides access over the river to Shoreham town centre.

Beach Green, Shoreham Beach

Ground floor accommodation comprises a porch leading into an entrance 22ft lobby, shower room, dining area, bar area, lounge, kitchen/breakfast room and bedroom four.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with balcony, two further bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate cloakroom.

Outside, the front garden is laid to patio with a driveway providing off-road parking leading to a garage.

The 45ft rear garden is mainly lawned with a summerhouse and patio area.

Shoreham has a wide range of shopping facilities including the Holmbush Centre with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Next on the outskirts of the town.

There are schools for all ages and many leisure and sporting facilities in Shoreham and the surrounding area, with sailing being particularly popular.

Shoreham Beach has two parades of shops as well as a school, three nursery schools and a church.

Price £600,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk