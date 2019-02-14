This four bedroom Littlehampton house is close to the seafront and available to rent now

This well presented four bedroom semi-detached house is situated about half a mile from the seafront and shops in Littlehampton.

The property, in Leeward Road, is in a sought-after area and is available to move straight into.

Leeward Road, Rustington

This four bedroom house comprises a good size lounge with dining area, kitchen, ground floor WC, bathroom, southerly aspect rear garden, driveway and garage.

Full-time working, no smokers.

Fees: deposit £1,800, referencing £110pp and admin £190.

Joint income £38,400.

Rent: £1,200pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com

---

