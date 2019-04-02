The day thousands marched to save Worthing Hospital

Thousands answered a call to arms to fight for Worthing Hospital in 2006 when fancy-dressed, banner waving hordes of every age, colour, size and shape marched along Worthing seafront.

From George V Avenue to the west and the Aquarena to the east, two groups totalling an estimated 6,000 people converged on Worthing Pavilion for a public meeting on the threat to Worthing and Southlands hospitals. It was the highlight of the successful campaign which saw maternity and A&E services retained at both Worthing, Southlands and Chichester Hospitals.

Mayor Tom Wye with MP's Nick Gibb & Peter Bottomley and Candy Morris and Steve Pheonix. Buy a Photo

Mayor Tom Wye addressing the meeting. Buy a Photo

Candy Morris, Chief Executive of the Surrey & Sussex Strategic Health Authority speaking at the meeting. Buy a Photo

Steve Pheonix, Chief Executive of the Adur, Arun and Worthing Primary Care Trust speaking at the meeting. Buy a Photo

View more