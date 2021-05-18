The Brighton Indy – our weekly newspaper for Brighton and Hove – returns this week

The Brighton Indy is back – and it is ‘bigger, better and brighter’ than ever before.

A year ago, its free pick-up predecessor the Brighton and Hove Independent was suspended as lockdown restrictions kicked in.

But its website www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk has remained hugely popular and on Friday, May 21, the JPIMedia-owned newspaper will return in a contemporary 72-page format with a vast array of news, arts, entertainments and sports coverage.

Your Brighton Indy is back from this Friday (May 21)

A two week sampling exercise will see thousands of copies carefully distributed at key points in Brighton and Hove before the £1 cover price becomes effective on June 4.

Produced by editor Nicola Caines and her team, the Brighton Indy will reflect the generous beating heart of Brighton.

A new lifestyle and culture section will run alongside the TV guide, covering the arts scene, shopping, food and drink, fitness, reviews, books and cinema – and a twelve page Brighton and Hove Albion FC weekly supplement will be the crowning glory.

Editor Nicola Caines said: “We will be bringing readers a fabulous mix of good, strong local stories through a team of writers and columnists that live and work in the city and are positive and passionate about it.

“We want the news coverage to be uncompromising but supportive of the city, celebrating success, talking to the community groups and charities that help the vulnerable, really highlighting the community spirit that is alive and well but occasionally gets forgotten.”

Gary Shipton, Regional Director and Editor In Chief said: ‘Brighton is such a special place and, as we leave lockdown behind us, deserves a weekly title of this quality.

“This paper will be at the very heart of Brighton life and we have already heard that the community is as excited about it as we are.

“It will also provide a great platform to promote local businesses and we do hope they will take the opportunity to advertise with us.

“The advertising team is looking forward to working with all the local businesses to help support and offer advice on how to build their brands.

“It will perfectly complement the Indy’s terrific website: www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk

“Congratulations to our new owners National World for putting the Indy back on the streets of Brighton – and with such flair and style.

“There has never been a stronger signal of the value of great local journalism.”

To advertise in the Brighton Indy please contact [email protected]