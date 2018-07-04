It was a scorching evening for year 11 students at Hilton Avisford Park Hotel in Arundel for The Angmering School prom.

The students were said to look fantastic, arriving at the hotel in style on Tuesday, June 26, with transport including stretch limousines.

The Angmering School prom 2018

Sarah Potter and year team leader Sarah Gittus organised the event, which included a DJ playing music, a buffet of food and a chocolate fountain.

An awards ceremony took place at 9pm with ten different categories ranging from best sportsperson to biggest flirt. Josh Puttock and Melissa Pellett were crowned prom king and queen, after students voted when they arrived.

Flowers were presented to the year 11 team who have supported the students over the last five years at the school. Head boy Marco Marra and head girl Rosie Ward both gave short speeches about their time at The Angmering School, thanking the staff for their dedicated work.

The evening closed with fireworks outside on the hotel lawn, which guests said were spectacular.

Organisers Sarah Potter and Sarah Gittus said: “What a fantastic prom night. Staff and students will remember it for years to come. Good luck to all the year 11s in their future pathways.”