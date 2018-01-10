Teville Gate site to close ahead of demolition

Worthing’s Teville Gate will soon be closed to pedestrians as work to demolish the multi-storey car park continues.

The site off Teville Road will be shut to pedestrians from Monday (January 15).

This will allow detailed surveying work to take place ahead of the planned demolition in March

The closure includes the walkway through the centre of the Teville site and the underpass, which links the station and car park to the Morrisons superstore.

Notices informing members of the public of the closure are being placed around the site with alternative routes clearly signposted.

Contractors from Worthing Borough Council have been erecting hoardings around the high-profile town centre plot in recent weeks to ensure public safety.

The council believes the demolition of the car park will act as a catalyst for the private company which owns the site to carry out a wider regeneration of the area.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, said: “While we acknowledge that there will be some disruption for local residents, we hope they understand that this is all about bringing real change to an area which has been derelict for far too long.

“The council regularly receives complaints about antisocial behaviour in the area.

“By demolishing the site we want to inject some much-needed impetus into the redevelopment of this eyesore site.

“Meanwhile we will continue to keep working with Mosaique, who own the site, to bring forward the long overdue renaissance of this area of Worthing.”

The council has a long-term lease on the car park, which means it is the only part of the site it controls.

This has enabled it to move for demolition using funding secured by the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Enterprise Partnership.

The closure of the whole site has been supported by West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for some of the highways, and in consultation with Morrisons.

Mosaique, who own the site, continues to draw up plans to build houses, retail and office space on the site which it now calls Station Square.

Click here to read more Worthing news