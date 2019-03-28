Teville Gate: Police respond to petition to search site for missing Georgina Gharsallah

Sussex Police has responded to a petition to halt the Teville Gate redevelopment so the site can be searched for missing Georgina Gharsallah.

The online petition, set up by Georgina’s mother Andrea Gharsallah, asks for Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee to pause the redevelopment so that the police can search the site for ‘possible human remains regarding her daughter’.

An artist's impression of what the Teville Gate development could look like, and Georgina Gharsallah, inset

To date, the Change.org petition has been signed by more than 6,000 people.

Andrea, who lives in Normandy Road, Worthing, has always maintained that her daughter is alive after going missing on March 7 last year.

Georgina, 31, was last seen in Clifton Road, Worthing, but according to Andrea a witness came forward saying they saw someone who looked like Georgina with two men on the evening of March 7, that were dragging her across Broadwater Bridge. When questioned by police, the latter witness denied stating this, she said.

On the petition, Andrea said: “Many members of the public and my family feel a thorough specialist search of any human remains of the entire Teville Gate site is undoubtedly necessary in order to establish whether my daughter’s remains are situated there.”

The demolition of Teville Gate began just days before Georgina Gharsallah disappeared

In response to the petition, Investigating Officer Simon Dunn, said: “A police search advisor (polSA) has been attached to the investigation team throughout this enquiry.

“Over the last 12 months, a vast number of premises have been searched in accordance with information known about Georgina, her disappearance and places that she frequented within the Worthing area.

“The search strategy has always focused on information that can be linked to Georgina and her lifestyle at the time of her disappearance.

“The senior investigating officer has always kept the search strategy under constant review and will assess any new information that comes to light.

“Any new search locations are carefully and methodically assessed by the PolSA and all search related equipment will be utilised to maximise the recovery of any information that will shed light on Georgina’s disappearance.

“Teville Gate was assessed in the early part of the investigation, however, there was no information linking Georgina to that premises.”

MP Tim Loughton said he was waiting to hear back from Andrea after approaching her to see if she needed his help.

A spokesman for Adur and Worthing Councils confirmed the council was looking into the matter, but it could not find any evidence of the petition being sent to them.