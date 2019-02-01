Teenage girl arrested in Littlehampton Sainsbury's after town centre assaults

A teenage girl has been arrested in Sainsbury's in Littlehampton following multiple assaults in the town centre.

On Wednesday, at around 4pm, police officers were seen entering the High Street store.

Sainsbury's in High Street, Littlehampton. Picture: Google Maps

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed that a 13-year-old girl from Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of assaults in East Street and High Street, Littlehampton.

She has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries, police said.