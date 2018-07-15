‘Technical issue’ causes disruption to water supply in West Sussex

A ‘technical issue’ at Vinings Water Treatment Works in West Sussex has disrupted people’s water supply this afternoon.

Southern Water said it has activated ‘emergency plans’ to make alternative arrangements for water for the 1,500 affected customers.

A spokesman said: “As a result of technical issue at our Vinings Water Treatment Works in West Sussex, customers in the GU8, GU27, GU28, GU29, PO18 and RH14 postcode areas of West Sussex are likely to see an interruption to their water supplies from around 4pm this afternoon.

“We have immediately activated our emergency plans making alternative arrangements for water for the 1,500 affected customers, including working with our partners as part of the Local Resilience Forum.

“Whilst we work hard to fix the issues and restore normal supplies, the following arrangements are currently being put in place:

- Manned bottled water stations are being set up and the locations will publicised across our social media, website and through the media

- We are tankering in extra water to limit the number of customers affected

- We are in the process of organising bottled water deliveries for our customers in vulnerable circumstances in the affected areas.

“We know how inconvenient it is to be without water, particularly in this extremely hot weather.

“We apologise to our affected customers and thank them for their patience and understanding whilst we work to restore water supplies to normal.”

The spokesman said teams were working ‘flat out to fix the issue’ and to ‘restore supplies to affected customers as quickly as possible’.

Southern Water issued a warning earlier today, advising customers to use water ‘wisely’.

