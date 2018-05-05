Tea party celebrates 60 years of charity

Volunteers from Worthing Mencap were invited by Worthing mayor Alex Harman for afternoon tea at the Town Hall.

The volunteers, some of whom have learning disabilities, work at the charity’s shop and Buddys Café in South Farm Road, Worthing.

This was part of a programme of events this year to celebrate the Worthing Mencap’s 60th anniversary. The mayor cut a diamond jubilee cake to mark the occasion.

Debbie Cockrill, who works for the charity, said: “The mayor, Alex Harman, welcomed the group to the mayor’s parlour and gave them a talk on the history of the town hall and past mayors. The group visited the council chamber and saw where the council sit and he showed them the mayor’s robe and silver gilt mace.”