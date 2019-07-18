Swarms of flying ants hit West Sussex

West Sussex witnessed clouds of flying ants earlier this week, as insect swarms hit the south coast.

The insects were captured on the Met Office’s radar on Wednesday, according to the national press.

Weather satellites registered the flying ants as falling water, The Metro said, as the insect clouds were so large that the radar thought its beams were hitting raindrops, rather than ants.

Conditions were reportedly perfect for ‘flying ant day’, a mating ritual which usually takes place in July.

During this season, which can - despite the name - last several weeks, ants leave their nests to find other ants to mate with, the nationals have reported.

Hampshire, Dorset and Kent were also hit by the clouds of flying ants, The Metro said, which will number in the billions by the end of the mating period.