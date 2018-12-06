Sussex Yacht Club and Sailability raise hundreds for Shoreham lifeboats at prize-giving dinner

Lovers of sailing gathered at a prize-giving dinner to celebrate a successful summer and raise money for charity.

Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham and Sussex Sailability celebrated plenty of individual and group achievements at the club’s biggest event of the year.

Many coveted prizes were awarded throughout the evening, one of which was Yacht of the Year which went to Little Blue.

Little Blue took part in more than 20 races throughout the year, which led to crew members George Yorke, Jenny Worsfield, Tim Worsfield, Dawn Austin and George Bliss proudly accepting the award.

Tim, the skipper of the 34-foot cruiser racer, was delighted. He said: “I feel so proud of everyone, they have been brilliant, they really are a top crew.

“We took part in every one of the races and had the most fantastic weather conditions this summer, which were perfect for our boat and it performed really well.”

The club managed to raise more than £300 for the Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station during the evening.

Terry Kinch, commodore of Sussex Yacht Club, said: “This is our biggest event of the year, it is our chance to reflect on another year of fantastic sailing in one of the best locations along the south coast, while thinking forward to 2019.

“Next year is going to be a landmark year for us as we work in partnership with Sussex Sailability to start building a new clubhouse and facilities that have been specifically designed to be easily accessible to sailors with disabilities.”

Sailability was founded by the Royal Yachting Association to enable disabled people to take part in sailing.

With the aid of a National Lottery Grant, the Sussex Yacht Club premises at Shoreham have been modified for disability access. Hoists have been installed on the jetties to lift sailors to and from their wheelchairs.

The charity has 15 boats suitable for people with disabilities to helm and to crew.

Terry said: “We all love the freedom of sailing and we want many more people to be able to enjoy the sport as independently as possible.

“Sailing should be for all, it is something that all our members are passionate about.”

Sussex Yacht Club’s main clubhouse is located in Brighton Road, Shoreham. For more information about the club, visit www.sussexyachtclub.org.uk.

