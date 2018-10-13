Sussex weekend weather

Sussex is set to be hit with a mixture of warm and wet weather this weekend.

According to the Met Office there will be a mild and cloudy start to today (Saturday October 13) with bright and sunny spells gradually developing as the day goes on.

Most places are expected to remain dry but there will be a few morning showers, some of which the Met Office warns could be heavy.

Winds will also hit the area throughout the day but temperatures will still reach a maximum of around 25 °C.

On Sunday heavy rain will gradually move east throughout the morning. The Met Office says Sussex may have warm and dry periods before the rain arrives and temperatures will hit a maximum of 20 °C.