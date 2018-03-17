SUSSEX TRAVEL: Saturday, March 17

Heading out and about today? Here’s all the travel news you need to know.

Roads:

Bexhill Road in St Leonards remains closed following last night’s shooting. The A259 is shut betweetn between B2092 Harley Shute Road and A2036 Hastings Road. It is believed to be affecting traffic past the Ravenside Retail Park, between Hastings and Bexhill.

Chichester A27: One lane is currently closed westbound between the junctions with the A259 Chichester East and the A286 due to roadworks. Expect disruption until March 28.

M23: There are roadwords on the M33 northbound between junctions J10 and J8

Rail:

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for snow, ice and high winds across Sussex for today and tomorrow. This could significantly affect Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express networks.

Trains are currently running normally, but this may be subject to change dependant on the variable weather conditions.

How is the weather affecting rail travel?

Services on the Uckfield line will be formed of additional coaches

Services on the Redhill to Tonbridge route will be formed of additional coaches

Coastal Routes will be affected as the older trains on those routes do not function well in sub-zero weather conditions. An amended timetable will be in place to allow the running of more resilient trains that are less affected by icy conditions. This has been updated on journey planners.

