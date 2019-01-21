Sussex sky lit up by 'super blood wolf moon'

The Sussex skies were lit up by a phenomenon known as a 'super blood wolf moon' - and readers were quick to photograph it.
The moon turned a striking blood-red between around 2.30am and 8am today in the northern hemisphere.
The mesmerising phenomenon has been given its name as it is unusually close to the Earth – ‘super’ – will be blood red – ‘blood’– and will be a full moon – hence, ‘wolf’.
The moon was reportedly at its most red in the UK at 5.10am. According to scientists, this will be our last chance to see a total eclipse of the moon until 2029.