Sussex Food and Drink Awards - your chance to vote for your favourite

Food and drink lovers across the county will be voting in their thousands over the next two months to ensure their favourite food and drink heroes have their chance to reach the grand finals in this year’s Sussex Food and Drink Awards.
The top ten finalists have been announced for Sussex Food Producer of the Year sponsored by Southern Co-op; Sussex Farmers Market of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery; Sussex Butcher of the Year sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd; Sussex Food Shop of the Year sponsored by Sussex Food & Drink Network; Sussex Drink Producer of the Year sponsored by Natural PR; and Sussex Eating Experience of the Year sponsored by Natural Partnerships CIC.
The award organisers said: “Sussex is blessed with a wealth of amazing food and drink producers and over the last 13 years the Sussex Food and Drink Awards have helped enormously to support and boost local farmers, food and drink producers and the outlets that use and sell this superb local fare.”
A record 15,000 votes were received for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards last year and the expert judging panel, chaired by local dairy farmer and Nuffield Scholar, William Goodwin, is hoping that even more people will vote for their favourite to win at www.sussexfoodawards.biz by January 17 2019.
William Goodwin said: “We are delighted to see that the quality in this competition remains consistently high with yet another impressive line up of finalists this year.
“The festive season is the perfect time of year for everyone to get out and about and sample the wonderful products from these amazing Sussex food and drink businesses and to vote for their favourites to win.
“The public vote is a vital part of the judging process in these unique awards. It only takes a minute or two and can really make all the difference.”
Entries remain open until January 17 2019 for Young Sussex Farmer of the Year category, sponsored by the South of England Agricultural Society in association with Farmers Weekly, as well as Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC-Time and Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods.
As well as earning the huge respect and recognition that these awards now carry, Grand Finalists from all ten categories will be invited to attend a BAFTA-style ceremony on May 15 2019 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, where the winners will be revealed and 400 guests will have a seven-course Sussex produce banquet, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex.
For more information and to vote for your favourites visit www.sussexfoodawards.biz.
Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2019 Finalists:
Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by Southern Co-op
Alsop & Walker, Five Ashes, East Sussex
Beal’s Farm Charcuterie, North Chailey, East Sussex
Goodwood Home Farm, Goodwood, West Sussex
Jengers Craft Bakery, Billingshurst, West Sussex
Lorama Foods, Chichester, West Sussex
Noble and Stace Chocolatiers, Easebourne, West Sussex
Real Patisserie, Brighton & Hove
Sussex Ice Cream Company, Littlehampton, West Sussex
Perfectly Preserved, Worthing, West Sussex
Weald Smokery, Flimwell, East Sussex
Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR
Bedlam Brewery, Plumpton Green, East Sussex
Bignose & Beardy, Framfield, East Sussex
Bolney Wine Estate, Bolney, West Sussex
Brighton Gin, Brighton & Hove
Dark Star Brewing Company, Partridge Green, West Sussex
Hepworth & Co Brewers Ltd, Pulborough, West Sussex
Langham Brewery, Lodsworth, West Sussex
Ridgeview Estate Winery, Ditchling Common, East Sussex
Tom Cat Spirits, Crowborough, East Sussex
Wobblegate, Bolney, West Sussex
Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Sussex Food and Drink Network
Cowdray Farm Shop, Easebourne, West Sussex
Crates Local Produce, Horsham, West Sussex
Eggs to Apples, Hurst Green, East Sussex
Jeremy’s Two, Cowfold, West Sussex
Lodsworth Larder, Lodsworth, West Sussex
Milland Village Stores and Cafe, Milland, West Sussex
New House Farm Shop, Horsham, West Sussex
Perryhill Orchards Farm Shop, Hartfield, East Sussex
Stansted Park Farm Shop, Stansted Park, West Sussex
The Fresh Fish Shop, Haywards Heath, West Sussex
Sussex Butcher of the Year, sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd
A C Coughtrey Butchers, Pulborough, West Sussex
Archers of Westfield, Westfield, East Sussex
Barfields Butchers, Brighton & Hove
Cottenhams of Lindfield, Lindfield, West Sussex
Garlic Wood Farm (online), Shipley, West Sussex
Goodwood Home Farm, Goodwood, West Sussex
May’s Farmers and Butchers, Lewes, East Sussex
Michael Courtney Butchers, Midhurst, West Sussex
S K Hutchings Family Butchers and Graziers, Partridge Green, West Sussex
The Butcher and Deli, Rustington, West Sussex
Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery
Chichester Farmers Market, West Sussex
Florence Road Market, Brighton & Hove
Forest Row Village Market, East Sussex
Lewes Farmers Market, Cliffe Precinct, East Sussex
Pulborough Farmers Market, West Sussex
Shoreham Farmers Market, West Sussex
Steyning Farmers Market, West Sussex
Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by Natural Partnerships CIC
etch., Brighton & Hove
Farmer, Butcher, Chef, Goodwood, West Sussex
Rathfinny Tasting Room, Alfriston, East Sussex
The Crabtree, Lower Beeding, West Sussex
The Dining Room, Worthing, West Sussex
The Earl of March, Lavant, West Sussex
The Milk Churn, Rudgwick, West Sussex
The Parsons Table, Arundel, West Sussex
The Richmond Arms, West Ashling, West Sussex
Wingrove House, Alfriston, East Sussex