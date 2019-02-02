Sussex A-road closed for 5 hours and woman airlifted to hospital after serious car accident

A Sussex A-Road has been closed for five hours and a woman has been airlifted to hospital due to a serious car accident.

Birdham Road, the A286, outside Chichester in West Sussex is currently closed betwen Wophams Lane and Dell Quay Road due to an accident which happened this morning.

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex Roads Police

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene by paramedics at 11.14am, to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

One man was cut out of their vehicle by the fire service, and was taken to hospital.

Two women were released before fire crews got to the scene. One of the women was airlifted to hospital, and the other was given medical attention at the scene, a fire service spokesman said.

The road is closed while police officers investigate what happened.

As a result, there is very slow traffic between Chichester and Birdham.

Just before 5pm, Sussex Roads Police tweeted to say the road was open.