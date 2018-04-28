Supporters brave the leap for cancer charity

Charlie’s Wish, a charity which raises money for research into a rare form of cancer, took part in a zip wire fundraising event.

The charity is in memory of Shoreham Academy pupil Charlie Hilton, who died in 2015 after he was diagnosed with desmoplastic small-round-cell tumour – a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Jamie Cox took on the zip wire in a monkey suit 'onesie'

Charlie, from Southwick, was 16 years old when he passed away.

The zip wire event, last Sunday, was arranged by Blind Veterans UK in Ovingdean and nine supporters of the charity took part.

Charlie’s grandad, Dave Hilton of The Gardens, Southwick, said: “The zip wire was rigged between the roof of Blind Veterans UK and the field to the side of the building, some 120 feet.

“It was well organised and the supervision was extremely good. Some of those who took part did not like heights, but they took part and bravely flew down the wire.”

Lynda Hilton in a bright pink 'onesie' for Charlie's Wish

The people who took part were Lynda Hilton, Jamie Cox, Greg, Rebecca and Daniel Turville, Dominic Hulks, Taylor Martin, Joe Blake and Steve Martin.

Dave added: “Late in the afternoon a sea mist rolled in and it got cold, but that did not deter the intrepid flyers.”

To donate to the charity, visit www.gofundme.com/charlies-wish-zip-wire

