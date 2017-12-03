Super season celebrates Wick Theatre’s 70th

Wick Theatre Company will be 70 next year and to celebrate its anniversary in style, a super programme of productions for 2018 has been devised to suit all tastes.

There is the opportunity to see them all at the bargain price of £36, a saving of £2 per show, by joining the Gold Card Scheme.

Scheme members have their names printed in each programme as a thank you for supporting the company and are kept informed of events through the newsletter.

Rosemary Bouchy, from the publicity team, said: “Even if you can’t attend a show, tickets are fully transferable and can be passed on to a friend.”

To join the scheme, send a cheque, made out to Wick Theatre Company, for £36, with details of the name and address, to Judith Berrill, Wick Card Secretary, 14 Hartington Villas, Hove, BN3 6HF. Email judith.berrill@btinternet.com or telephone 01273 771244 for more information.

The programme kicks off from January 3 to 6 with Happy Family by Giles Cooper, a comedy that is completely different. Three siblings, Mark, Susan and Deborah, have never really grown up. Then Susan gets engaged and the introduction of her fiancé stretches the chains of childhood to breaking point.

Disappeared by Phyllis Nagy, from April 4 to 7, is a tense mystery thriller revolving round the disappearance of a female travel agent from a bar in Manhatten. The last person to see her was Elston Rupp, a man who works in a thrift shop and dresses in his clients’ clothes to assume different identities.

Shakespeare’s The Tempest is the choice for June 27 to 30. A man waits. Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation. But this is no ordinary man and this is no ordinary island.

Plaza Suite by Neil Simon rounds off the season, from September 26 to 29. This wonderfully funny farce sees three couples successively occupying the same suite in the Plaza Hotel. There is a marriage in tatters, a search for sexual diversion and a mother and father trying to coerce their daughter out of the bathroom to get married - wild and uproarious.

All productions are on at The Barn Theatre, in Southwick Street, Southwick, starting at 7.45pm. The theatre has disabled access and a hearing loop. There is free evening parking in the car park opposite.