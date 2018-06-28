Sunshine brings a boost to Shoreham

Residents and visitors have been out in large numbers enjoying the sunshine in Shoreham and bringing a boost to businesses.

Councillor Joss Loader said the town has been full with residents and visitors enjoying the sunshine this week, as temperatures hit 25 degrees and higher.

She said: “I went down to the beach last night and it was packed, the tide was out and it was full of families.

“It was brilliant to see.

“Lots of people had gone down there after school, it was really busy with people of all ages.”

And in Shoreham town centre, she said: “Everyone was sitting outside.

“I imagine it's having a really good impact on businesses.

“People just looked happier!”

Councillor Neil Parkin said he though the hot weather - combined with the World Cup - was having an impact on businesses.

"I think the pubs and restaurants are probably doing better," he said.

Ms Loader reminded residents and visitors to Shoreham Beach to act considerately, by disposing their rubbish in bins provided and parking considerately.

“Be considerate so that everyone can continue to have a good time,” she said.

