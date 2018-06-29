Sun set to shine at Sompting Festival

A fun-filled village festival will this weekend return with a special theme this year to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The two-day Sompting Festival, which takes place on Saturday (June 30) and Sunday (July 1), will help raise funds for the RNLI and Help the Heroes.

A spokesman for Sompting Parish Council, which runs the event, said: “The festival will be welcoming visitors from Sompting and surrounding areas to join the fun and celebrations on Sompting Recreation Ground.

“We hope the event is well attended and raises money for the nominated charities.”

Displays and activities will include a mounted First World War re-enactment, free donkey rides, a bouncy castle, a pop up farm, a tombola and various food stalls.

Lancing and Sompting Pastfinders are set to provide a large display, covering topics such as Sompting in the Great War and Bombs and Sirens, and featuring a Second World War video.

Nostalgic memories are sure to be evoked by a Sompting Old exhibition, which will include more than 1,000 photos of Sompting.

The history of Sompting Football Club will be showcased in another display.

One of the great highlights of the festival will be a Sompting Bake Off competition, which will be held on Sunday, July 1, at the Harriet Johnson Centre in Loose Lane.

A spokesman said: “Any bakers wanting to take part will need to bake a plain Victoria sponge and bring it to the Harriet Johnson Centre during the morning of July 1.

“There will be 50 pence per entry and prizes to the winner and runner up.”

The festival is being sponsored by Sompting Big Local, Sompting Estates, JSPC, Greenfield Flooring and Michael Jones Estate Agents, who were thanked for their ‘generous contributions’.

