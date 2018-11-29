Substantial Rustington period home with lots of character

Oozing character with plenty of space is this substantial detached period house located along a popular road in Rustington.

The property, in Old Manor Road, is believed to have been built around 1918 and has been the subject of much improvement by the current occupier.

Property

| Stunning new Worthing apartments in Irene House development; Rustington home with swimming pool on private estate just 400 metres from the seafront; Modern Shoreham home with solar panels on popular development; Spacious Southwick apartment in a convenient location close to shops and station; Littlehampton maisonette to rent in good location for shops and schools; Listed Arundel cottage available to rent from mid December; Detached Worthing home in popular Vale School catchment area; New homes at Cresswell Park in Angmering launched early due to high demand |

In brief the benefits include three large reception rooms plus an excellent sized kitchen/breakfast room, utility room and ground floor cloakroom.

In addition, there are five excellent sized bedrooms, together with family bathroom plus two en-suite facilities.

It is strongly advised that this property is viewed internally to fully appreciate the space and character this home has to offer.

Property

Coniston is understood to be one of the original houses in this road and was originally a farmhouse with land which was later sold off to build the Sussex Park development.

Price £675,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk