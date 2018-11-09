Substantial Goring home in a popular area close to the beach

This substantial three bedroom semi-detached house is situated in popular South Goring.

The property, in Alinora Avenue, is in a sought-after position with shops in nearby Goring Road and schools and bus services nearby.

The extended ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, dining room, stunning family kitchen/dining room and a family room.

On the first floor there area three bedrooms and a luxury family bathroom.

Outside, the front garden is mainly lawned with an extensive block-paved area providing off-road parking for several vehicles.

The landscaped rear garden has a large area of decking and an artificial lawn for ease of maintenance.

There is also a garden room, which was formerly a garage, with lighting.

The property is in excellent decorative order and is close to the beach and railway station.

Price £450,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk