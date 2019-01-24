Substantial Goring bungalow with three bedrooms

This substantial, detached bungalow is situated in a sought-after position in Goring.

The property, in Rose Walk, is within a few minutes’ walk of the popular Goring Road shopping parade and the seafront.

Rose Walk, Goring

| More properties on the market – Goring seafront home with superb views; This 1920s house in Littlehampton is only just over 500 metres from the seafront; Shoreham Beach chalet bungalow with amazing views of the English Channel; Shoreham maisonette with views over the harbour and out to sea; East Preston apartment for the over 55s with two bedrooms; Charming Goring house in a secluded location close to the seafront; East Preston house with five bedrooms and a swimming pool |

Internally there are three bedrooms, a dual-aspect lounge and a dining room leading to the kitchen.

There is also a family bathroom and a conservatory running the expanse of the rear of the property which leads to a shower room.

Externally there is a good size, west facing rear garden with a summerhouse, greenhouse, vegetable patches and fruit trees.

Rose Walk, Goring

There is also a detached garage and driveway to the side of the property.

Worthing town centre, with its comprehensive shopping amenities, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, theatres and leisure facilities, is about one and a half miles away.

The nearest stations are Durrington and West Worthing which are both less than a mile away, while bus services run nearby.

Offered with no onward chain, the property would benefit from modernisation.

Rose Walk, Goring

Price: £475,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk

Rose Walk, Goring