Stunning Shoreham apartments in prime location with superb river views

Mariner Point is a stunning collection of one, two and three bedroom apartments located in the harbour town of Shoreham.

For most people, the idea of living in a prime coastal location, close to an historical riverbank and surrounded by all the facilities you need for a modern lifestyle including a railway station with train direct into London, is a distant dream.

Property SUS-190402-150912003

For residents at Mariner Point, Shoreham-by-Sea, it is exactly what you can expect.

Living areas are open planned, light and spacious, while décor is attractive and understated.

Every home boasts its own balcony where you can breathe in the fresh air and admire the river views.

If you love the idea of riverfront living, Mariner Point is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk