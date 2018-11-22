Stunning Rustington home on private Sea Estate is full of charm and character

This stunning four bedroom detached house is located on the private Sea Estate in Rustington.

This exceptional property, in The Roundway, is set on a generous size plot and is full of charm and character, and oozes kerb appeal.

Offering generous accommodation, the property offers two large reception rooms which both overlook and lead to the rear garden, together with a study and a modern fitted kitchen with separate breakfast room and utility room, as well as a cloakroom.

To the first floor there are four excellent size bedrooms, the master bedroom benefitting from a balcony and en-suite shower room, as well as a bathroom.

The gardens are a particular feature and are predominantly laid to lawn with attractive patio area and covered veranda.

There is plenty of parking available to the front together with a large double garage.

The Roundway is in a prime position with easy access to the sea and greensward.

Guide Price £850,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk