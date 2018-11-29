Stunning new Worthing apartments in Irene House development

This stunning collection of 22 new one and two bedroom apartments in Tarring village have been built to a high standard.

The Irene House apartments have been carefully considered to maximise light, space and comfort and feature superior construction methods and materials designed to provide complete contentment for occupants.

Property

| Rustington home with swimming pool on private estate just 400 metres from the seafront; Modern Shoreham home with solar panels on popular development; Spacious Southwick apartment in a convenient location close to shops and station; Littlehampton maisonette to rent in good location for shops and schools; Listed Arundel cottage available to rent from mid December; Substantial Rustington period home with lots of character; Detached Worthing home in popular Vale School catchment area; New homes at Cresswell Park in Angmering launched early due to high demand |

The development offers both one and two bedroom apartments with high quality fixtures and fittings, designer kitchens and contemporary bathrooms, balcony or patio, and private off-street parking.

Irene House has been sympathetically built to blend in with the style and character of Tarring village with flint elevations and fine attention to detail.

The development is situated less than half a mile from West Worthing railway station and within only a few minutes’ walk of Tarring village which benefits from good shops, pubs and many outstanding buildings, including St Andrews Church and The Old Palace.

Property

There are also bowling greens, tennis courts and a park with a playground.

The Show Home opens on Saturday, December 1, and viewing is by appointment only.

Contact the Jacobs Steel Broadwater office to book an appointment or for further information on 01903 237992.