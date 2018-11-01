Stunning Angmering townhouse with superb open-plan kitchen and family room

This three/four bedroom townhouse is situated less than half a mile from Angmering village.

The property, in Chestnut Court, is also less than a quarter of a mile from Angmering community centre and school, while the railway station is about three quarters of a mile away.

On the ground floor you have a modern WC with a bit of room for hanging coats and a ground floor reception room, ideally suited as a home office, formal dining space, or a ground floor bedroom if needed.

Walk through the welcoming hallway and you’ll be greeted by the outstanding feature of this property, a simply breathtaking 25ft open-plan kitchen and family room, filled to the brim with storage cupboards and decadent quartz work surface space, ideal for preparing those all important family roasts.

There is ample space for a large dining table, tiled flooring and a fantastic family room with bi-folding doors enabling you to bring the garden into the house.

The utility room provides ample space for appliances with further storage and work surface space with a further door to the rear garden, brilliant for bringing those muddy football boots in to be cleaned.

To the first floor is a lovely living room, enjoying a bright westerly aspect, but this could also be utilised as an impressive double bedroom if needed too.

Another double bedroom and fitted family shower room also occupy the same floor.

A further flight of stairs leads to the second floor, with a fitted family bathroom, bedroom and the property’s stunning master bedroom which offers built-in storage and a stunning modern fitted en-suite shower room.

Outside, the property is situated in a lovely private close, with a small frontage laid to broken slate.

There is a garage at the western end of the close, with further parking available alongside the property.

The rear garden measures approximately 23ft by 20ft and enjoys a delightful westerly aspect.

A sandstone patio area runs adjacent to the rear or the property and leads to the main area of lawn.

Guide Price £375,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com