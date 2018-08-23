‘Strong performance’ at Shoreham College in face of tougher GCSEs

Students at Shoreham College are celebrating ‘a very good set of results’ in the face of the new tougher GCSEs this year.

More than 92 per cent of students gained five grades at nine to four (A* to C) at GCSE this year.

Happy GCSE students at Shoreham College

More than 87 per cent achieved five GCSEs at level nine to four, including English and mathematics,

A spokesman for the school said this was ‘in spite of the fact that the new GCSEs are more demanding and the cohort is comprised of pupils of a wide range of ability’.

“It is particularly pleasing as this places the College well above the national average for results, 9 to 4, at 66.9 per cent,” the spokesman said.

“Our most successful pupils achieved excellent added value with some awarded two and even three grades above national standardised predictions, demonstrating what strong teaching and hard work can achieve, even when there are challenging headwinds generated by the examination changes.”

Tegan Darby, Lilia Erskine, Rebecca Hemingway and Amber Spicer

The school said Matthew Sharp, Lucas Atherton, Lilia Erskine and Rebecca Hemingway all achieved ‘a pleasing number of eight’s and nine’s’.

Matthew, who is now taking Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology at A-level, said he was ‘thrilled’.

Lucas, who is now studying for the International Baccalaureate, said he was on ‘cloud ten’.

Lilia said: “I did really well, I’m really happy.

Lilia Erskine

“I got a nine in history and religious studies which I really wasn’t expecting.

“I was in shock when I opened it.”

She will be going to study law, psychology and English language at BHASVIC.

Her mother said her Lilia was ‘smiling from ear to ear’ when she opened her envelope.

Lucas Atherton

Rebecca said: “I did better than expected. I’m relieved.”

She was pleased to achieve a seven in maths.

She said of the exams: “They weren’t what we were expecting. We didn’t have any idea what they would be like, we went in blind.

“But it turned out alright.”

She is going on to study Spanish, biology and psychology at BHASVIC.

Ethan Highwood was overjoyed with his results and said: “I never thought I could do it.”

Students pleased with their results

He has now secured his place at Sixth Form College taking A-levels in PE, Psychology and Sociology.

Tegan Darby said her results were ‘really good’.

“I got a four in Maths, I tried really hard for it, and a six in drama,” she said.

She will be going on to study creative double media and sociology at BHASVIC.

Amber Spicer, who achieved a seven in history, English and science, said: “I did really well. I’m really happy and shocked.”

Her advice to future GCSE students was ‘revise lots’.

Amber is going to Plumpton College to study animal management and science.

Headmaster Richard Taylor-West said: “I am very pleased for the College, our pupils and the teachers who support them so well.

“There is always nervousness in the air when there are changes in examinations driven by the government, especially when these changes favour, in my view, the more able in selective schools.

“Our results have opened pathways for our pupils for the future.

“We feel very confident about our continued success as a school that challenges and supports pupils, enabling them to achieve academically and in terms of their wider personal development, which is equally important in our view.”

