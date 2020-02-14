Storm Dennis set to hit Sussex this weekend – here’s all you need to know

Storm Dennis will bring some unsettled weather to Sussex this weekend, the Met Office has said. Here is all you need to know:

The Met Office said we can expect heavy rain and widespread strong winds on both Saturday and Sunday, although it is not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara last weekend, it said.

Storm Ciara brought flooding to Newhaven this week.''Picture: Peter Cripps

Amber and yellow weather warnings of strong winds and heavy rain have been issued for Sussex and other parts of the UK.

The Met Office said it possible that more than 100mm of rain could fall in some locations.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday.

“Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely.

“Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“With further warnings possible over the next few days people should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast using our website, app or by following us on social media.”

Over the weekend, wind gusts will widely exceed 50mph, the Met Office said, with gusts of over 60mph possible in coastal areas and exposed locations.

While these winds have the potential to bring impacts they are not as strong as the gusts we saw last weekend with Storm Ciara, it said, when a gust of 97mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight.

Heavy rain is expected and with already saturated ground, there is a risk of further flooding, the Met Office confirmed.

Travel disruption likely

Storm Dennis is expected to bring a range of impacts, including delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves, the Met Office said.

Southern railway said high winds have the potential to damage overhead lines and tracks, for example through debris or lineside trees falling on to the railway.

It said Network Rail may need to put speed restrictions in place to keep passengers safe.

Southeastern Railway also said: “Amber and Yellow weather warnings of strong winds and heavy rain have been issued by the Met Office for large parts of the United Kingdom during the coming weekend.

“No changes to train services on Saturday or Sunday due to the forecast adverse weather have yet been announced, but further updates will be issued should anything change.

“However, if you’re planning on travelling this weekend, please make sure to check your journey before you travel through journey planners on the Southeastern website, On Track app, or National Rail Enquiries.”