Storm Dennis: Pictures show trail of destruction across Sussex as weather wreaks havoc
Storm Dennis has been battering Sussex since the early hours of this morning (February 16), bringing driving rain and relentless wind.
These pictures show the effects felt across the county, with flooding, trees ripped up and, of course, trampolines arriving in gardens.
1. Storm Dennis
This motorist had to abandon their car in Hurstpierpoint SUS-200216-162753001
Rhys Ansell
Other 3rd Party
2. Storm Dennis
A tree blocked the A21 north of Hastings for several hours SUS-200216-143515001
James Harrison
Other 3rd Party
3. Storm Dennis
Samantha Robbins' daughters Jess (11) and Summer (8) admiring the flooding in Warrs Hill Lane, Lewes SUS-200216-162856001
Samantha Robbins
Other 3rd Party
4. Storm Dennis
The playground of Arunside Primary School in Blackbridge Lane, Horsham, was submerged SUS-200216-143525001
Hanny Rose Collins
Other 3rd Party
View more