Steyning rugby player ‘will be sorely missed’

A Steyning rugby player who passed away after his team’s final league of the season ‘will be sorely missed’.

Jonathan Harley, 27 – who was known to his friends as PJ – died on Saturday (April 7) after Steyning Rugby Club’s final game of their first season.

In a statement, Steyning Rugby Club said: “It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Jonathan (PJ) Harley. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“The irony and sadness of his passing on the last day of our first season as Steyning Rugby Club isn’t lost upon us. PJ had a huge part to play in the resurgence of rugby (from Norfolk Arms to Steyning RFC) in our town and will be sorely missed by us all. We few, we lucky few, we band of brothers that got to play along side him.

“Swing low sweet chariot and carry him home.”

Hundreds of people took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute to Mr Harley.