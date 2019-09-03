Steyning Horticultural Society delivers one of its best autumn shows for many years

Steyning Horticultural Society members were surprised and delighted to see all the tables full to bursting at the autumn flower show.

Chairman Charles Ashby said the quality of some exhibits at the Steyning Centre on Saturday was really superb and considering the extreme weather, it was one of the best autumn shows for many years.

Ted Banks with his dahlias, which scooped all the top prizes

Ted Banks really excelled with his dahlias, winning the National Dahlia Society’s silver medal for best vase in show and its bronze medal for best individual bloom.

Charles added: “Ted also won the cup for the second highest number of points in the dahlia section, a really great set of exhibits from a gentleman only 91 years young.”

Stephen Nightingale amazed everyone with his giant cabbage and pumpkin. His winning vegetable collection had leeks wider than an arm and carrots twice as long as an arm.

Stephen did exceptionally well in both the vegetable and flower sections, winning several trophies with the high-quality produce from his allotment.

Stephen Nightingale with his amazing cabbage and pumpkin

Pat Town won the cup for most points in floral arrangements and Linda Aitkin, a first-time exhibitor in this section, was delighted to be awarded second prize with her arrangement Using Wood.

The cookery section was again well supported, with the usual friendly rivalry. Rosie Harrison won most points, finishing just in front of her good friend Helen Cosham, and Janet Bowers scooped first prize in two of the homemade jam classes.

Martha and Elsie Stevens both won junior cups in the children’s competitions and were delighted with their little brown envelopes containing the prize money.

Charles thanked all the members who made the wonderful selection of cakes to sell and also all the exhibitors and helpers who made such a spectacular show. The society has just over 300 members and continues to grow each year.

Janet Bowers with her prize-winning jam

Cups and special awards

Bill Howarth, Banksian Medal for most prize money in horticultural classes, Harry Connell Memorial Cup for most points perennial and annuals, H.R. Pelling Shield for most points fruit, T.H. Fowler Cup for most points vegetables.

Ted Banks, National Dahlia Society bronze medal for best individual bloom, National Dahlia Society silver medal for best vase, Mrs T.H.Fowler Cup for second highest points dahlias.

Charles Ashby, John Hoskins Memorial Cup for most points dahlias.

Stephen Nightingale with his incredible vegetable collection

Stephen Nightingale, Elsie & Doris Waters Cup for most points vegetable collection, F. Skinner Memorial Cup for second highest points vegetables, Cripps Memorial Cup for most points chrysanthemums, A.E. Carter Cup for most points asters.

Rosie Harrison, Slaughter Memorial Cup for most points cookery.

Helen Cosham, Dr & Mrs Dyce Davidson Cup for second highest points cookery.

Stella Lindfield, Charlie Hole Cup for best apple.

Pat Town, H.R. Pelling Memorial Bowl for most points flower arrangements, prize money from Steyning Flower Club for best arrangement in show, Pamela Cox Cup for highest points craft.

Val Hodges and Mrs D. Harwood, Miss L. Heryett Memorial Cup for second highest points floral arrangements.

Linda Aitkin with her floral arrangement, using wood

Val Stringer, Peeps Cox Cup for most points photographic, Slaughter Rose Cup for most points roses.

Elsie Stevens, Dougan Cup for most points children under-eight.

Martha Stevens, Junior Challenge Cup for most points children nine to 15.