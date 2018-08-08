Steyning Bowls Club show support for charity Kangaroos

Friday August 3 was the annual charity day of Steyning Bowls Club.

They played host to a Vice President’s team which drew players from all over the county. This year’s charity, chosen by the Steyning members, is Kangaroos. Based in Mid Sussex they offer fun disability clubs for children and young adults across eight different venues. Last year they were able to offer more than 2,000 hours of activities which not only helped their members to socialise but also provided their families with a valuable break. On the day 48 players, in teams of four, played 21 ends before enjoying a delicious tea. Steyning just avoided a whitewash with a win on one of the six rinks. A tombola and raffle helped to raise more than £700 for Kangaroos.