Steyning Bowls Club marks 85 years

On Friday June 22 Steyning Bowls Club celebrated its 85th anniversary.

The members marked the impressive anniversary with a club drive and barbecue at their memorial playing field green.

The food was provided by the club president, Reg Strong, and his wife.

It was enjoyed by the hungry bowlers who had worked up an appetite having played 18 ends.

The club was formed in 1933 when a green was rented behind the Railway Hotel in Steyning.

The initial subscription was set at five shillings to cover the costs of adapting the green.

The men only club soon outgrew this site and in 1936 it moved to the present location.

This was thanks to the Steyning Sports Ground Association.

In 1969 women were accepted into the club for the first time.

The club continues to welcome men and women of all ages and abilities.