Steying In Bloom judges praise ‘magnificent’ gardens

Congratulations to Steyning gardeners for what they have achieved in an extraordinary year.

Steyning in Bloom judges were very impressed with the efforts made by residents and businesses for this year’s competition.

Hida Wilds, 90, with her garden at Dinemans Court, one of the runners-up. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180389-3

Elisabeth Harden, committee member, said: “Residents have put a great deal of effort, creativity and enthusiasm into their gardens with some magnificent results.

“Initially, there was no problem with irrigation, though perhaps too much rain at times. But then, as the Steyning Festival opened, the sun burst through and now we’re nearly in the third month of a Mediterranean summer – a delight for most but a headache for gardeners. The town still looks wonderful.”

The team of judges walked round the different areas of Steyning during June and July. Elisabeth said this was always a delightful task but it was sometimes difficult picking out the winners.

She added: “We look for overall design, best use of space and clever landscaping, variety of planting, the wellbeing of the plants and general tidiness and, of course, the wow factor, which we found in spades at Liz Blake’s garden - brilliant colours, good design and cleverly-painted fences and pots.”

Linda Younger in her garden at Dingemans Court. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180389-5

Liz, of Penlands Vale, was awarded the prize for best front garden and said she was thrilled to be chosen.

Liz said: “My garden has always been a huge pleasure to me, as colour is exceedingly important in my life. Every year I like to create a different colour scheme in my front garden and because we had what seemed like a never-ending winter this year, I decided that bright, vibrant colours were the order of the day.

“It gives me great joy to look out on to my front garden from both my kitchen and lounge as I have a constant supply of beauty and colour all summer long.

“It’s also very rewarding to get positive comments from passers-by and know that it’s being enjoyed by others, too. As for winning the best front garden competition, well, that’s an added bonus.”

Judges also loved the varied planting and massed containers at Patsy and Brian Walton’s garden in Penlands Rise, and were hugely impressed by the rows of cottage gardens at Dingemans Court, each one slightly different, vibrant, quirky and very personal. Both entries were awarded runner-up prizes.

Elisabeth said: “The gardens at The Bungalows, Dingemans Court, are generally tended by the fitter members of the community – an excellent and heart-warming example of corporate gardening. Penns Court gardens have the same wonderful atmosphere.”

The highly-commended business frontages were Steyning Tea Rooms and H.J. Burt estate agents.

Special commendations went to Foxley Cottage in Charlton Street, 5 Church Street, 54 Penlands Vale, 7 Middle Mead and 24 Saxon Road.

The highly-commended front gardens were 3 Breach Close, 41 Charlton Street, Court Cottage in Church Street, 16 High Street, 115 High Street, 2 Kew Cottages in High Street, 3 Ingram Road, 13a Ingram Road, 1 King Alfred Close, 45 Kings Barn Lane, 4 Laines Road, 30 Laines Road, 4 Maltings Green, 6 Mill Road, 10 Mill Road, 27 Mill Road, Pilgrim Cottage in Mill Road, Penfold Hall, 4 Penfold Way, 17 Penlands Rise, 107 Penlands Vale, 109 Penlands Vale, 35 Penlands Rise, 14 Rosemary Avenue, 20 Rosemary Avenue, 5 Shooting Fields, 102 Shooting Fields.

