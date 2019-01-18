Star set to launch Storrington Duck Race

A star Sussex author is set to launch one of the most quackers races in the county.

Writer and former Children’s Laureate Julia Donaldson CBE has been confirmed as the special guest to kick-start the annual Storrington Duck Race the village later this year.

The event - run by The Friends of Storrington Primary School - sees thousands of plastic ducks race down the stream between Riverside Walk and Library Car Park.

Julia, who lives in the South Downs, has created iconic children’s characters including the Gruffalo and is set launch the first of seven races at the event on Sunday May 12.

The afternoon will see thousands of duck, sponsored by spectators, going on to compete in six heats with the ten winning ducks in each round qualifying for the grand final race, with the chance of winning a cash prize.

As well as all the races there will also be added entertainment including fun-fair rides, face-painting, craft stalls, music, bar, refreshments, ice-cream and cakes plus the ever popular BBQ and local band Rocket Rockit.

All money raised on the day will go to Storrington Primary School to provide and maintain facilities and equipment for the children.

The first race will start at 12.30pm with prizes on offer for the winner of each heat.

For more information or to book your stall for the afternoon contact foss.school@aol.co.uk.