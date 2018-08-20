Spice Girl to take part in London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

Celebrity petrol-heads and personalities from the world of motorsport are once again getting ready to take part in the Royal Automobile Club’s premier event this autumn.

The annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run on November 4 has attracted Formula 1’s Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull Racing, and his Spice Girls wife Geri.

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, Year:1904 Panhard-Levassor (Photograph: Sally Bliss/Sussex Sport Photography)

The couple will ride in Conservative peer Lord Irvine Laidlaw’s 1904 Panhard-Levassor during the journey from Hyde Park to Brighton seafront.

In previous years, stars such as Damon Hill, Eddie Jordan, Charlie Boorman and Chris Evans have all attended the club’s flagship event.

Speaking after a recent test drive, Mr Horner said: “The car [Panhard-Levassor] was a lot of fun and relatively lively once you’d mastered the basics.

“We’re now looking forward to taking part in the run in November.

“Even if it’s cold and wet, that won’t dampen our enthusiasm.”

In the past, other high-profile stars have also taken the trip in Lord Laidlaw’s car.

Sir Ben Ainslie, Olympic and America’s Cup sailing icon, took part four years ago.

As the world’s longest-running motoring event, the drive to Brighton commemorates the Emancipation Run of November 14, 1896, which celebrated the Locomotives on the Highway Act.

The act raised the speed limit for light locomotives from four to 14 mph and abolished the requirement for a vehicle to be preceded by a man on foot waving a red flag.

The run marks the end of the Royal Automobile Club’s London Motor Week, in which it organises a variety of functions and events, including the Regent Street Motor Show scheduled the day before the cars set off for Brighton.

World-famous auctioneer and main sponsor Bonhams will also host a veteran car and memorabilia sale during the week, offering an exciting collection to would-be buyers keen on historic cars.

For more information, or to enter a vehicle in the run, visit: www.veterancarrun.com