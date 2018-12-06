Spacious Worthing first floor flat open to offers over £210,000

Have you been put off buying a flat by high service charges or short leases? If so, you must view this two bedroom freehold flat, offering more control and low outgoings.

Situated on the top floor with its own private entrance, this property benefits from generous accommodation.

Property

A bright and spacious lounge offers a great place to relax with friends and, when the weather is nice, swing open the doors to the Juliet balcony and let the outside in.

The kitchen provides a functional layout with plenty of cupboard and worktop space.

Both bedrooms are generous in size, with one being almost completely separate from the other accommodation.

The toilet and bathroom are separate too, ideal for a hectic morning routine.

If you are looking for somewhere to park your car, then having your very own private garage should do the trick.

There any many roads surrounding Ashacre Lane with unrestricted parking, as well as residents’ on-site parking should you need an overflow for guests.

Located within the popular Salvington area and bordering Offington, shops can be found close by including convenience stores, takeaways and the Thomas A Becket pub.

If it is a buy-to-let you are after, then a property with low outgoings and no lease to have to extend is sure to be an attractive addition to your portfolio.

The owner of this property also has a property in mind that he wishes to buy, meaning you could be the lucky owner sooner than you might think.

Price offers over £210,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk