Spacious Southwick chalet bungalow on the market for £435,000

This spacious detached three/four bedroom chalet bungalow is situated in Southwick.

The property, in Overhill, is offered with no upward chain and a viewing is highly recommended.

Property SUS-181016-093942003

Ground floor accommodation comprises a porch, L-shaped hallway, shower room, cloakroom, lounge, dining room/bedroom four, kitchen/breakfast room and a rear sitting room/bedroom three.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the 30ft by 26ft rear garden is fully paved with a raised patio area and gate leading to a shared driveway and garage.

There is a further paved area with raised borders, a selection of established shrubs, bushes and fruit trees, a greenhouse and wooden corner summerhouse.

Southwick is situated between Shoreham and Portslade and has a good selection of shops and banks, and a modern health centre and library.

Southwick railway station has good services to Brighton and London, and there is a bus service to Brighton from Southwick Square and the 700 bus runs along the A259 to Brighton and Chichester.

The Holmbush Centre is about a five-minute drive from the property.

Price £435,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk