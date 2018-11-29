Spacious Southwick apartment in a convenient location close to shops and station

Constructed in 2010 by Crest Nicholson, Amelia Close is a sought-after development nestled in a small cul-de-sac set back off Croft Avenue in Southwick.

The apartment provides excellent access to Southwick Square, which is just a few minutes’ walk away, where there is a fantastic array of independent and corporate shops, library, doctors surgery and community centre.

Property

| Stunning new Worthing apartments in Irene House development; Rustington home with swimming pool on private estate just 400 metres from the seafront; Modern Shoreham home with solar panels on popular development; Littlehampton maisonette to rent in good location for shops and schools; Listed Arundel cottage available to rent from mid December; Substantial Rustington period home with lots of character; Detached Worthing home in popular Vale School catchment area; New homes at Cresswell Park in Angmering launched early due to high demand |

The area is well serviced by bus stops and Southwick railway station is also a short stroll away.

Internally, the property offers bright and spacious accommodation which boasts a spacious lounge/diner with double glazed French doors opening onto a private south-facing patio area, one double bedroom, family bathroom, kitchen with integrated appliances, double glazing and gas central heating.

Externally there is an allocated parking space and well maintained communal grounds.

Property

The accommodation has also been constructed to wheelchair specifications.

Price: £220,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk