Spacious four bedroom Findon Valley home in Vale School catchment area

This spacious four bedroom detached family home is situated in a sought-after location in Findon Valley.

The property, in Hillview Road, has easy access to downland walks, the Gallops and the well-known landmark and beauty spot of Cissbury Ring, which is steeped in history.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a porch, hallway, lounge/diner, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, cloakroom/WC, office and double bedroom four.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a bathroom with walk-in shower.

Outside, to the front there is off-road parking for several vehicles.

The west-facing rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with separate seating areas, apple trees and two sheds.

The property is within a five-minute walk of Findon Valley shopping parade together with its post office, library, doctors and dentist.

There are bus routes and main roads nearby and the property is also situated in the Vale School catchment area.

Price £475,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 228 Findon Road, Findon Valley, Worthing, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 873999 or email: findon@jacobs-steel.co.uk

