Southwick tradesmen bare it all in saucy calendar shoot

A group of Southwick tradesmen have braved the icy sea breeze for a racy charity calendar.

The Port Buoys 2019 calendar has the Tradesmen of Lady Bee Marina stripped off ‘like you’ve never seen them before, or probably never want to see them again’.

Port Buoys charity calendar

Michael Coles, owner of Michael’s Wood Restoration in Lady Bee Marina, said some of the traders had taken some convincing but it was worth it.

“It’s a really Southwick project and a great example of everyone coming together,” he said.

“Everyone’s given their time for nothing and it will be great for Southwick.

“Once we got all the Christmas hats organised and all that kind of stuff, everyone who did it had a great time doing it.”

The Port Buoys for March SUS-181012-111311001

Michael was joined by his apprentice, Harry, as well as Mark from Bodycare, Ade, Marc and Matt from DH Autos, Vince and Charlie at TPG Motorcycles, Shaun from Dry Dock Ding Repairs, Steve and Harry from Precision Metal Products, Tony from Tony Stitts Fitness and Brian from Ironwork.

Along with the classic, conveniently placed items hiding the tradesmen’s modesties, each month features a trade-based double entendre, with liberal references to nuts and body sculpting.

Being in the furniture restoration trade, Michael’s pose includes a freshly stripped and polished table.

He said the local community had been really supportive, with shopkeepers stocking the calendar at £5 each.

A total of 500 have been printed, but Michael hoped demand would lead to a second batch.

All proceeds will be split evenly between five Southwick-based charities – the Children’s Society, Dog’s Trust, Sussex MS Centre, Cancer Research and the RNLI Shoreham Lifeboat Station.

More news:

Lancing couple appear on BBC Breakfast for national recycling story

Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair, part of Wickmas, draws hundreds to Littlehampton shops – in pictures

‘Trespass incident’ between Worthing and Littlehampton causes rail delays