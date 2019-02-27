Southwick’s newest pub celebrates a busy opening weekend

The owner of Southwick’s newest pub has said it had always been her dream to own a pub on the water.

The New Port Arms pub, restaurant and events venue at the Lady Bee Marina in Shoreham Harbour, Southwick, opened its doors on Saturday.

Mat Whitehead, chef and Jack Walker, manager, at The New Port Arms

Owner Sharon Barr said the location of pub, which used to be Pebbles on the Port, was ‘so unique’.

Having grown up by the sea in Northern Ireland, she said: “My dream was always to have a pub on the water.”

After letting go of the busy bar she ran in central Brighton for more than ten years, Sharon’s search for the perfect pub took two years and saw her travel to Cornwall, Devon and Wales – before she landed the pub in Southwick.

“I could just see the potential,” she said.

And with changes coming to the marina, including Shoreham Port’s new business units, she said it was becoming ‘the place to be’.

The venue has been ‘completely gutted’ and transformed, with much of the new furniture made from recycled wood.

Sharon plans to have bands perform on the south-facing terrace during the summer months, while customers enjoy views of the working port, lock gates and leisure craft marinas.

The pub also has a first-floor function space, which has its own bar, can be hired out for private events.

Sharon is keen to make the venue environmentally friendly and is working closely with a recycling company in Lancing.

“I’m sick of looking at plastic in the water,” she said. “We have a family of swans and some nice wildlife around here – I don’t want anything going in the water.”

The pub will offer ‘good quality casual dining’, Sharon said, with the menu, designed by local chef Mat Whitehead, using locally sourced ingredients as much as possible.

Coffee and bread will be supplied by Brighton’s Black Rock Coffee Company and the Flour Pot Bakery.

Sharon said she has been ‘overwhelmed’ with the reception so far.

“The positive response on social media has been incredible with everyone looking forward to seeing what we’ve done with the place,” she said.

“We’ve even had a few parties and events booked in already.

“The people of Southwick are among the friendliest I have ever met.

“Everyone I have had the pleasure of speaking with has made me feel so welcome.”

