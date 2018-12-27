Southwick mental health charity to run therapy sessions from Shoreham Port

Shoreham Port is set to become the new home of a family therapy service run by a Southwick-based mental health charity.

As You Are, which has been providing affordable counselling and group work for people with depression, stress and anxiety for more than a decade, will run weekly sessions from the Port’s recently opened Visitor Centre starting this month.

Finding affordable premises from which to run its services had been a challenge for the charity.

Nicky Goldsbrough, director of corporate services at Shoreham Port, said: “Affordable space is at a premium in the local area.

“As You Are is currently one of only a handful of organisations locally offering inexpensive therapy.

“By providing this secure and private environment to As You Are, the port hopes to make a real difference to local families.”

Nicky Hitchcock, service manager at As You Are, said: “We are very grateful to Shoreham Port for their generosity providing this space and enabling us to deliver more therapy to the local community.”

Nicky, a qualified psychotherapist with over 15 years’ experienc, who completed the foundation year of systemic practitioner training at Great Ormond Street Hospital, will facilitate the sessions alongside Laura Hewitt, who holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Humanistic Therapeutic Counselling.

Laura said: “We aim to provide a structured, empathic and confidential setting, where all family members impacted will have the opportunity to communicate their thoughts and feelings, if they wish to do so.”

The Family Therapy will work with family members to identify and develop strengths within the family.

The sessions aim to improve communication while noticing any interactions that might limit communication.

To find out more, visit asyouarecentre.co.uk

