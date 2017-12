Police are looking for a Southwick man wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

Glenn Waters, 31, from Southwick, is white, 6ft 2ins, of large build with blue eyes and a beard, a police spokesman said.

On his left and right arms his has the letters THFC with a Tottenham Hotspur crest and on his left hand there is a tattoo of a bird, the spokesman said.

Anyone who has any information about Glenn’s whereabouts can report online or call 101, quoting reference 1305 of 09/11.